(KRON) — A man was arrested Tuesday for identity and mail theft, according to police.

Santa Rosa police made contact with Adam Richardson, 37, while he was parked in the 9000 block of Adele Drive in Windsor. He had numerous pending charges and was therefore subject to a warrantless search and seizure of himself, his car and his residence, police said.

Officers found evidence of mail and identity theft in Richardson’s car. Detectives searched his residence, located in the 6000 block of Montecito Boulevard in Santa Rosa, and made contact with Zachary Roe, police said. The 40-year-old was also on probation and subject to search and seizure.

He was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine, a concealed collapsible baton, concealed sap weapon and evidence of identity theft, SRPD said.

The evidence found by police is currently being examined. The Santa Rosa Police Department is actively working to contact the victims who were affected by the mail and identity theft.

Richardson and Roe were both booked into the Sonoma County Jail under numerous charges relating to mail and identity theft.