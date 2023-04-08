(KRON) – Two separate illegal sideshows occurred in the Cities of Oakland and Richmond early Saturday morning, according to police.

In Richmond, around 200 vehicles were reportedly involved in illegal sideshow activity at around 2 a.m. The sideshow traveled through several areas of the city before cars began to leave the scene, police said.

In Oakland, over 50 cars were reportedly involved in illegal sideshow activity just after 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Adeline Street. Oakland police responded to the area to address the activity after receiving reports. There were no reported vehicle collisions, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Both illegal sideshows are currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for more updates.