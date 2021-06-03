Two shootings in Richmond may be related: police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Richmond are investigating two separate shootings that they believe are related.

The police department is seeking help from the public in these cases.

On Tuesday, around 4:39 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of 20th Street following two ShotSpotter activations.

On the scene, police found multiple expended rifle and pistol casings.

Police say one victim with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital to be treated. He is expected to survive.

Minutes later, around 4:43 p.m., the police department received multiple 911 reports of a shooting in the area of 12th Street and Bissell Avenue.

Officers say one victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in a vehicle that collided with a parked car.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

At this time, investigators believe these shootings are related and are asking for witnesses who may have seen a new-model white Ford Mustang during the time of the incidents.

If you have any information, you are asked to call (510) 620-6541 or (510) 620-6622. You can also contact the tip line at (510) 307-8177.