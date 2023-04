OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

OPD responded to the 2900 block of Brookdale Avenue just before 4 p.m. for the shooting. Officers located two victims at the scene.

Police could not provide detail on the victims’ condition at this time. The scene remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3426.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.