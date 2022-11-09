OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a Sports Farmers Market.

Officers found two gunshot wound victims upon arriving at the scene. Both were hospitalized. One victim is in stable condition and the other victim’s condition is currently unknown.

OPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3426.