RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Richmond on Friday, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD officers responded to the scene at Fleming Avenue and Ells Street. There have been no arrests in connection to the shooting and an investigation is underway.

According to RPD, one victim is an adult who was inside a vehicle and the other is a juvenile who was not in a vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KRON4 for more information.