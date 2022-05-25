SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were shot on San Francisco’s eastside Tuesday, one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries.

The first reported shooting was reported at 1:44 a.m. in the city’s south of Market neighborhood. Officers arrived to 10th and Harrison streets, where a 52-year-old man said someone shot him from a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. No arrest has been made.

But less than half an hour later, a 37-year-old man did sustain life threatening injuries near Civic Center. Officers responded around 2:10 a.m. to the area of Hyde and Fulton streets. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444, or text TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the text.