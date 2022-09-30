OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m.

OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The location of the shooting is just a five-minute walk from Laurel Elementary School, located at 3750 Brown Avenue. School safety in Oakland has become a hot-button topic after six people were shot on the King Estate campus Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.