OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday afternoon, an Oakland city official confirmed to KRON4 and one of them has died, according to a tweet from Oakland PD. The second victim was transported to the hospital.

The incident took place while a city council meeting was happening in the building.

Gunshots were heard outside the building at about 2:15 p.m. The city official confirmed that two people were shot at Frank Ogawa Plaza. OPD confirmed the shooting on Twitter.

Both victims were conscious and breathing, KRON4’s source confirmed. The shooters fled the scene.

City Hall is now secure but taped off. The meeting paused after the shooting but since resumed. The incident marked the 4th homicide in Oakland in less than 24 hours. The shootings occurred within 24 hours of Oakland PD tweeting about no lives being lost to violence in the city last week.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.