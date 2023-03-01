OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and one was killed in Oakland on Wednesday morning, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened on the 3400 block of International Boulevard just before 11 a.m.

Paramedics took the victims to a local hospital. One was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other is in stable condition.

OPD is waiting to identify the person who was killed until their family is told. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (510)238-3821.