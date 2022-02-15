Two sisters sentenced for stealing $272K from elderly woman

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two women who pleaded no contest to stealing approximately $272,000 from a 66-year-old woman at a San Joaquin County residential care facility have been sentenced.

The sentencing was announced Monday by California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“Two sisters decided to take advantage of an elderly resident for their own personal gain, and now they are facing the consequences of their actions. The stolen money that has been returned will be donated towards its intended purpose, fulfilling the last wishes of a resident who wanted to do good for others,” Bonta stated in a news release. “Our senior citizens face financial abuse all too often, and I am committed to raising awareness on this issue and protecting other residents from falling victim to similar crimes.”

According to prosecutors, sisters Lesley Danielle Pinola and Rita Ann Tiffany Martinez defrauded a resident of A Place Called Home II, which located in Escalon.

Pinola was a faculty administrator at A Place Called Home II and, according to the California Department of Justice, convinced the victim to provide $272,000.

“Martinez assisted with the theft by allowing large amounts of stolen money to be deposited into her bank accounts,” the news release states. “The victim subsequently passed away from serious health issues. In her final will and trust, the victim requested to donate 50% of the proceeds of her estate to Doctors Without Borders USA, and 50% to Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern California. The defendants’ fraudulent actions significantly deprived the victim of these final wishes.”

Pinola was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of felony probation. Martinez was sentenced to 90 days in jail and one year of probation.

In San Joaquin County Superior Court, Pinola previously pleaded no contest to one felony count of theft from an elder or dependent adult and Martinez pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property.

Pinola and Martinez will be required to pay $240,000 to the victim’s estate immediately. Pinola will have to pay the remaining amount while serving her probation.

“The entire amount of approximately $272,000 will ultimately be paid back to the victim’s estate and distributed to the two charities listed in the victim’s will and trust,” the news release states.

The state justice department’s investigation was conducted by Attorney General’s Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse, or DMFEA, which “investigates and prosecutes those responsible for abuse, neglect, and fraud committed against elderly and dependent adults across the state.” DMFEA is funded 75% by the federal department of health and human services and 25% by the state.