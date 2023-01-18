SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two marijuana dispensaries in Sonoma County were burglarized this week, and police suspect some of the same getaway vehicles were used in both burglaries, according to a statement from the Petaluma Police Department.

The first dispensary to be hit was Doobie Nights in Santa Rosa in the early hours of Monday morning. The General Manager of the dispensary, Damon Crain, shared security footage of the burglary with KRON4. Three vehicles can be seen in the video, a white Maserati, a white Honda and a black Mercedes-Benz.

Video shows at least five suspects get out of the cars, break the glass on the door and enter the business. At least one of the suspects appears to be holding a semi-automatic weapon, which he raises as he walks through the entrance.

The suspects can then be seen ransacking the business before putting items into their cars and driving away. Crain tells KRON4 that the suspects made off with about $16,000 in cash and another $30,000 in marijuana products.

At 2:48 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the PPD was informed of a commercial burglary in progress at Ely Road North, just outside of city limits. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from PPD.

As officers headed to the scene they observed several vehicles leaving; three of the vehicles matched the description of suspect vehicles from the Doobie Nights burglary in Santa Rosa. As officers attempted a vehicle stop, they say the suspects fled. A pursuit ensued when the cars headed south on Highway 101. Police saw the Mercedes exit onto San Antonio Road, but followed the other vehicles instead. Eventually officers ended the pursuit when speeds exceeded 100 mph.

Police returned to the San Antonio Road exit, and the suspects fled south on Silveira Ranch Road near a landfill in Novato. The Mercedes eventually hit the dead-end of the road, then drove throw chain link and cattle fences, in an attempt to escape, police said. The occupants of the car then fled the scene on foot.

The Mercedes the suspects were traveling in (Photo courtesy of Petaluma Police Department)

PPD worked with California Highway Patrol Officers and deputies from both the Marin and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Offices. CHP brought along a helicopter to assist in the search. Eventually, all three of the occupants were arrested without further incident and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

The following suspects were arrested on charges of evading with disregard for safety, conspiracy, obstruct officer/resist arrest and possession of burglary tools

Joshua Hawkins-Butler, age 29, Oakland

David Hill III, age 18, San Pablo

Shawntanique Blocker, age 31, Oakland

The investigation into these burglaries is still ongoing. PPD is working with other agencies to determine if this investigation is related to other incidents.

Dispensaries have been a target for burglars across the Bay Area over the past year. Just last week, a dispensary owner in San Francisco reported their business had been burglarized with about $100,000 in product stolen. In August 2022, an Oakland dispensary was also robbed of about $100,000 in product. In October of that year, another dispensary in Santa Rosa was also targeted.