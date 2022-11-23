FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to find a male and a female with stab wounds.

The male victim was pronounced dead. Police did not provide an update on the female’s condition.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, no other information will be released at this time,” police wrote on Facebook.

