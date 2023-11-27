SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were stabbed, one of them fatally, in San Francisco’s Mission District early Saturday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said. The incident also involved a car striking a local business.

Police originally responded to the area of 24th Street and Portero Avenue at about 12:25 a.m. for the report of a car crash with injuries. SFPD also learned that a business on the 1100 block of Portero Avenue had been hit by a car.

In the area of 24th and Portero, SFPD officers found two men, 27 and 34 years old, with stab wounds. SFPD believes the men had been stabbed at another location and were trying to go to a nearby hospital when the crash happened.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where the 27-year-old died, SFPD said. There was no update from SFPD Monday on the condition of the other victim.

SFPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”