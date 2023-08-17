(KRON) — Officers are responding to a stabbing that involved two students at James Lick High School in San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department. The unknown suspect, or suspects, fled the scene before police arrived.

The two students, both described as juveniles, were transported to the hospital. Each had at least one stab wound. Police are investigating. The school is currently on lockdown and police are advising people to avoid the area.

SJPD said it is coordinating with school district officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.