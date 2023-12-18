(KRON) – Two people accused of theft in Solano Square and ramming into patrol vehicles to evade officers have been arrested by the Benicia Police Department.

Benicia officers responded to Solano Square on a report of a theft in progress at one of the businesses around noon on Dec. 17. According to police, the suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle and rammed into our police unit. The suspects then struck two parked vehicles and a second police vehicle, police said.

Officers were able to detain the suspects. According to the police investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen.

Benicia police arrested and booked the two suspects into Solano County Jail.

The first suspect was a 28-year-old man charged with possessing a stolen vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, forging/altering vehicle registration, prohibition violation, obstruction, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The second suspect was a 21-year-old woman charged with shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime, possessing burglary tools, passing a fictitious check with intent to defraud, possessing a stolen vehicle, and prohibition violation.

The merchandise was returned to the store. No one was injured in this incident.