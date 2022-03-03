SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly shooting at someone who was parked in their vehicle in Santa Rosa.

According to Santa Rosa police, 41-year-old German Rivera Guzman and 36-year-old Dana Guiterrez were arrested Tuesday afternoon after officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Dutton Avenue and Funston Drive.

During the investigation, officers located several shell casings — where at least one of the bullets struck the tailgate of a parked truck.

Crime scene where man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly shooting at someone who was parked in their vehicle in Santa Rosa. Courtesy: Santa Rosa PD.

Upon talking to several witnesses in the area and recovering evidence related to the shooting — officers were able to locate both Guzman and Guiterrez on Sebastopol Road shortly after.

Police said that Guzman allegedly shot multiple times at an unknown victim in a vehicle as both suspects ran from the scene.

Guzman and Guiterrez have been booked into the Sonoma County Jail and are facing one felony count of maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle and a misdemeanor for possession of methamphetamine.

Detectives have yet to locate the victim and are asking the public’s assistance to identify the victim and/or witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Tip Line online.