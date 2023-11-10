(KRON) – Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing $290 worth of laundry detergent on Nov. 2, the Daly City Police Department announced Thursday.

Daly City police officers were dispatched to Lucky Supermarket on Mission Street on a report of a robbery on Nov. 2 at approximately 2:50 p.m.

According to police, a manager confirmed he witnessed two suspects enter the store with large empty bags. Both suspects placed laundry detergents in their respective shopping carts.

The manager approached one of the suspects and asked the suspect to leave the merchandise, police said. The manager confirmed the suspect responded with, “Stay away, or else I’m going to f— you up.”

The suspect went to another aisle. Subsequently, the manager grabbed the shopping cart and demanded the suspect leave, police said.

According to police, the suspect pushed the shopping cart toward the manager causing the manager to fall to the ground. One of the suspects kicked the manager in the face once he was on the ground, police said. The manager’s fingers were caught in the shopping cart and he was dragged by the shopping cart, police said. The manager suffered an injury to his hand.

Both suspects fled the store and headed south on Mission Street with approximately $290 worth of stolen detergent.

Officers located and arrested both suspects.

The suspect who kicked the manager was a 31-year-old San Francisco resident. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail for robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, and outstanding warrants.

The other suspect was a 27-year-old San Francisco resident who was arrested and booked into jail for burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, and an outstanding warrant.