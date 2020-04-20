Two suspects arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police have arrested two suspects connected to the stabbing death of a Santa Cruz man earlier this month, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The two suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Jason Koplin from Richmond and 23 year-old Violet Smyth from Richmond.

Around 7:34 p.m. on April 6, officers responded to the 300 block of La Strada Drive in San Jose on a welfare check of a person in a car.

Authorities arrived to find 22-year-old Zane Groves from Santa Cruz suffering from a stab wound.

Officials pronounced Groves dead at the scene.

An investigation led detectives to identifying Koplin and Smyth as the suspects.

The FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Koplin on April 15 in Las Vegas on a murder warrant. Smyth was arrested on an accessory after the fact warrant.

The two were booked into the Clark County Detention Center and are waiting to be moved to San Jose.

The police department says this is the city’s 9th homicide this year.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ali Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

