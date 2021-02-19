Weekend showers: 2 rounds of rain come to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Showers are pouring down over the northern and central regions of the Bay Area on Friday morning.

The rainfall is causing slippery roads for early commuters, particularly in the Hayward area as well as San Mateo County.

Pay extra attention while driving 🚗during your morning commute as much of the Bay Area may be waking up to some slippery roadways. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/BRXe3IsUyg — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 19, 2021

The National Weather Service says the rain will continue moving southeast, but it expected to weaken as the morning goes on, eventually mostly cleared out by midday.

But another system is expected to return scattered showers Friday night and into Saturday.

Although the rainfall will stretch from the North Bay all the way down to Monterey County, the north is expected to get the brunt of the wet weather.

Mostly, NWS predicts Saturday will be pretty dry after the morning rain.