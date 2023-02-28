SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The suspects in an attack near San Francisco’s Dolores Park that left one victim in danger of losing the sight in one of her eyes have been arrested, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The assault occurred on Feb. 12 just before 4 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and found two adult victims who explained that while they were walking along 18th Street, electric scooters with two females aboard rode into them. The two female suspects got off the scooters and began to punch the victims, police said in a press release announcing the arrests. Both victims were injured and one was taken to the hospital for fractures sustained in the assault.

The two female suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The investigation was taken over by the SFPD General Work division, which identified the suspects. A crime bulletin was created to located them.

Investigators discovered on Feb. 15 that one of the suspects, a 17-year-old female, was already in custody in Alameda County for an unrelated incident. Investigators discovered that she was due to be released from custody. Investigators responded to the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center and took the suspect into custody, transporting her to San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.

Probable cause was developed to arrest the suspect for felony charges of battery causing serious injury and assault by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, police said.

The second suspect was recognized on Feb. 25 by Mission Station patrol officers. She was observed at 24th and Mission streets. Officers detained her without incident and developed probable cause to arrest her. Officers then transported the suspect, described only as a 17-year-old female, to the SF Juvenile Justice Center.

Police describe the investigation as ongoing.