DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday afternoon, according to the Daly City Police Department.

Police were informed of a robbery just before 4 p.m., in the area of Serramonte and Gellert boulevards. Officers responding to the scene found and arrested a 15-year-old girl and 19-year-old man from San Francisco. Police say the man had a loaded firearm in his possession, and the girl had a stun gun.

The 15-year-old was booked into San Mateo County Youth Services Center, and the man was booked into San Mateo County Jail. DCPD says no victims were harmed during the alleged robbery.