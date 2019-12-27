Twin teen brothers among victims in deadly Pleasanton crash on Christmas night

PLEASANTON (KRON) — Two of the three teenage boys killed in a crash in Pleasanton on Christmas night were twin brothers.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Foothill Road near Castlewood Drive in Pleasanton.

The California Highway Patrol said they were driving southbound on Foothill Road when they swerved, hit a power pole and wrapped around a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Two others were injured in the crash.

An online fundraiser was started for the family of the victims.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $27,000 as of Thursday evening.