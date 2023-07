(KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department rescued two teens Tuesday night along the coastline at China Beach.

A boat was used by SFFD to rescue the teens and transport them safely to land.

Photo: SFFD Photo: SFFD Photo: SFFD

One of the teens suffered an ankle injury. The other teen had no reported injuries.

Crews say the teens were enjoying the seaside scenery when the tide rolled in and trapped them.