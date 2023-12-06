(KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that her office secured a conviction of Briana Ross after a trial by jury on Dec. 6. Ross was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher.

California Highway Patrol arrested Ross on eastbound I-80 near the Fourth Street exit on April 13, 2020. Ross was contacted by CHP officers while she was parked on the shoulder of I-80 at approximately 1:45 a.m. with her hazard lights on. Ross’s blood alcohol concentration was .14 percent, which is almost twice the legal limit.

According to the district attorney’s office, Ross had been previously convicted of DUI and reckless driving.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances is dangerous and puts countless lives at risk,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “The jury’s verdict sends a powerful message that this conduct is unacceptable and will not be condoned in our community.”

Ross is currently out of custody pending sentencing and faces up to one year in the County Jail. Ross’ sentencing is scheduled for January 3, 2024.