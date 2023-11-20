(BCN) — At least one person is dead after a head-on collision involving two vehicles along Espinosa Road outside Castroville in unincorporated Monterey County early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash, first reported to the CHP at 5:46 a.m. Monday, was an apparent head-on collision between two vehicles at 53 Espinosa Road outside Castroville. At least two other people suffered injuries as a result of the crash, with one of them in critical condition.

Authorities shut down Espinosa Road at 6 a.m. and there is no time estimate for reopening the roadway.

The cause and circumstances of the collision have not yet been determined, but authorities will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.