(KRON) — A suspect robbed two victims at gunpoint in Oakland on Monday afternoon, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The robbery happened in the 10800 block of Bancroft Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Officers learned that two victims had been approached by someone who was armed with a gun.

The person demanded their property. Both victims surrendered their belongings, and the armed suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact OPD’s Robbery Section at 510-238-3326.