(KRON) — A suspect robbed two victims at gunpoint in Oakland on Monday afternoon, according to the Oakland Police Department.
The robbery happened in the 10800 block of Bancroft Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Officers learned that two victims had been approached by someone who was armed with a gun.
The person demanded their property. Both victims surrendered their belongings, and the armed suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact OPD’s Robbery Section at 510-238-3326.