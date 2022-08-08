RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot in Richmond after an attempted robbery on Friday, according to Richmond Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple ShotSpotter activations in the 200 block of Curry Street. Police located an AR-15 rifle in the victim’s vehicle.

The two victims were admitted to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the two victims initially met with the two suspects to complete a purchase.

The suspects attempted to rob the victims of their cash during the transaction. That resulted in the suspect firing multiple rounds of the AR-15 into the victim’s vehicle after fighting over control of the rifle police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The second suspect then fired off rounds from a handgun into the victim’s vehicle. The victim was able to gain control to the AR-15 before both suspects fled the scene, according to Richmond Police.

Police were able to find multiple expended rifle casings that were recovered at the scene. The investigation is currently ongoing.