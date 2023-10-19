(KRON) — Two women were arrested at the Great Mall in Milpitas Wednesday for organized retail theft and grand theft, the Milpitas Police Department announced on Thursday. Detectives were driving through the parking lot at the mall when they noticed two people coming out of the mall.

Police described the subjects as “suspicious characters” who were “hurrying out of the Great Mall with large bags filled with merchandise.” Officers observed them get into a car and drive away.

A patrol officer who was nearby stopped the car. Inside, officers found nearly $1900 in merchandise allegedly stolen from Marshalls, as well as a tool used to remove security sensors.

The car’s driver and passenger, two women from Merced, were arrested, police said. One of the women allegedly tried to trick officers by giving them a fake name. Officers learned her true identity and that she had a felony warrant for grand theft.

The suspects were booked into jail on multiple felony theft-related charges, providing false identification and warrants. The allegedly stolen merchandise was returned to Marshalls staff, police said.