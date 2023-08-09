(KRON) — Two women were arrested Tuesday for a robbery last month in which the victim was dragged by the suspect’s car, according to the Alameda Police Department. Alameda PD dispatchers received a call on June 25 at around 3:15 p.m., initially stating that a driver struck a woman with a car in the 900 block of Broadway.

At the scene, officers located the victim and several witnesses. Through an investigation, officers learned that the woman was sitting in her car when someone approached and stole personal items from the vehicle. The suspect then ran back to their vehicle and the victim attempted to chase them.

During the course of trying to recover her property, police said the woman was dragged by the suspect’s car and sustained injuries. After canvassing the area, officers were unable to locate the suspects.

Detectives took over the case and conducted an extensive follow-up, according to Alameda PD.

On Tuesday, Alameda PD arrested a 30-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman and booked them into Santa Rita Jail. Details on the charges were not released.

According to police, the victim told Alameda PD she was grateful for the regular updates and commended the tenacity of the investigation.