Two women groped by bicyclist in Palo Alto within days

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto police say two different women reported being groped by a man on a bicycle in two days.

Authorities have yet to find the perpetrator.

Although both incidents involved what both women described as a tall man riding a bicycle, police say they are still investigating if it is the same man.

The first sexual battery was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. A woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Middlefield Road when a bicyclist rode up and grabbed her butt with one hand as he passed her, without saying a word.

The woman was unable to take a cell phone photo, but gave a description to police: She said he was a tall man, medium build, possibly with light brown hair. She could not be sure whether he was white or Hispanic. He wore a light orange short-sleeved t-shirt and dark colored shorts that day.

The second groping incident happened two days later on Monday, around 2:22 p.m.

According to police, a woman said she was groped in the 500 block of Sand Hill Rd near the Stanford Shopping Center while she was on the sidewalk.

She told police she had “suddenly felt someone’s hand touch her lower back, buttocks, then breasts in one swift movement.” When she turned to look at the man, he was riding a bicycle away from her.

Police said he was described as a bald, six-foot tall white man in his fifties with a muscular build. According to the woman, he was shirtless with tan skin and riding a black road bike. The sketch provided by police is based off of this woman’s description.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at

(650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text

message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984