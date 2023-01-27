SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People took to the streets in San Francisco Friday evening to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, a Black man, was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan 7.

The video of Nichols’ arrest was released by Memphis officials on Friday. The videos include bodycam footage and street surveillance footage.

Protesters in San Francisco organized outside the Westfield Mall on Market Street to protest. Signs carried messages such as “Justice for Tyre Nichols” and “End Police Terror.”

Before the video was released, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao sent out a statement asking for peaceful protests. Thao said she understood why citizens are angry but asked people to follow Nichols’ mother’s request to protest peacefully.

“Tyre’s mother said last night, ‘I want each and every one of you to protest in peace,’ and I urge all Oaklanders to respect her wishes. We stand with Tyre Nichols’ family,” Thao said.

The police officers involved with Nichols’ death have been fired by for misconduct and charged with second-degree murder. Nichols leaves behind a 4-year-old child and enjoyed skateboarding, photography, Starbucks and watching the sunset from a park in Memphis, his family said.