(KRON) — The U.S. Coast Guard and Monterey County first responders are searching for a diver that went missing off Fanshell Beach Saturday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., four divers were caught in a rip tide off the beach. Three of the divers were able to safely make it back to shore while the fourth diver remained missing, officials said.

San Francisco’s Coast Guard Sector received the incident report from Monterey’s Coast Guard Station and shortly issued a marine broadcast to alert mariners. Coast Guard assets were deployed to search the area and partnered with agencies in the area, officials said.

The missing diver is described as 27-years-old, standing at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a black wetsuit.