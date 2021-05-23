U.S. sees lowest number of COVID cases in nearly a year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – We’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

COVID-19 cases have dropped nationwide to rates not seen in nearly a year.

To put it in context — back in December, California was averaging between 40,000 to 50,000 confirmed cases in a week.

Now, there’s about a thousand people contracting the virus in a 7-day period.

Just a few days ago, San Francisco General Hospital reported they had no COVID patients since the pandemic first began in March of last year.

Health experts credit an efficient rollout of vaccines for the turnaround.

More than 8 million doses have been given out across the Bay Area.

Several vaccination sites across the Bay Area are still up-and-running.

But starting today, the Oakland Coliseum vaccination site will close its doors.

Officials say the demand for vaccines has dropped.

However, workers at the site were able to vaccinate about 500,000 people.

The next move is to take the resources on hand and apply them into the hardest-hit communities.

There are other places people in all Bay Area counties where you can still get vaccinated.

That includes CVS, Walgreens, and more.

You can find a vaccination site here.