Uber extends face mask requirement indefinitely

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – No mask, no ride!

Uber announced Wednesday it is extending its face mask requirement indefinitely in the US and Canada as coronavirus cases continue to rise, USA Today reports.

In a statement, the rideshare service company said both drivers and riders will be required to wear face masks during trips “into the foreseeable future.”

“Extending our ‘No Mask, No Ride’ policy is the right thing to do,” Uber said in the statement to USA Today. “We want to send a clear message to everyone using Uber that we all have a role to play to keep each other safe.”

Uber had updated its driver and passenger requirements to include wearing face masks back in March when the pandemic first hit the US.

