Uber faces mounting sexual assault, harassment lawsuits in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco law firm plans to file up to 1,000 separate sexual assault and harassment lawsuits against Uber and Lyft.

The personal injury firm, Levin Simes Abrams, most recently filed 85 lawsuits against Uber, most of them in San Francisco’s superior court.

While the law firm represents clients around the country, they say about a third of those 1,000 cases represent Bay Area and California residents.

And they say this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Rachel Abrams and her partner Laurel Simes at Levin Simes Abrams law firm based in San Francisco, represent hundreds of women here in California and across the country where they say their rideshare experience turned dangerous.

Their law firm is currently in the process of filing up to 1,000 separate sexual assault and harassment lawsuits against Uber and Lyft.

They say about a third of those cases happened in California a large chunk specifically in the bay area.

They say these are individual cases, not class-action lawsuits because the details and severity of the cases widely vary.

Simes says they took on their first client in a case against uber about two years ago, and since then, hundreds of more women have come forward.

In many of these cases, they say the drivers have taken advantage of vulnerable women, whether they were intoxicated, fell asleep, or their phone died.

We reached out to Uber and Lyft for a statement about these cases but have not heard back yet.

