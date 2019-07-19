Uber, Lyft drivers protest for better wages

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Uber and Lyft drivers on Friday will be protesting for better wages.

Lyft has released the following statement in response:

“Lyft is advocating for an approach in line with the interests of our driver community, by modernizing century old labor laws that make it difficult to provide both flexibility and benefits. That’s why we’ve been working with lawmakers and labor leaders on a different solution, so drivers can continue to control where, when, and how long they drive. It’s encouraging that more groups are joining the conversation to preserve flexibility for drivers while also providing new benefits and protections.” Lyft

KRON4 has also reached out to Uber for a statement but has not heard back.

Uber and Lyft drivers went on a 24-hour strike worldwide a few months ago to protest wages and the lack of transparency in both ride-hailing giants’ fare systems, as well as poor working conditions and lack of benefits.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.