LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead and another is seriously injured after they were hit on Interstate-580 in Livermore late Sunday night. California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

A CHP officer told KRON4 this happened after one of the pedestrians was dropped off because of a fight with their Uber driver. They say they still don’t know where the second pedestrian came from.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. CHP says it started with a fight between an Uber driver and a passenger.

The driver felt unsafe, called 9-1-1 and pulled over. The driver asked the person to get out of the car.

“I heard that the passenger climbed out of the window. That’s not confirmed,” said CHP Officer Tyler Hahn.

Hahn says the Uber driver did take the off-ramp Isabel Avenue exit and was not on the freeway when the passenger got out. A short time later, two pedestrians were hit on the off-ramp.

“Both of them were struck by a blue Honda Civic first and then, moments later were struck by a big rig. The person who was in the Uber was killed and the other person has serious injuries, and we actually don’t know who that person is at that time,” Hahn said.

Hahn says the injured person is not in a condition to speak right now. He says everyone is cooperating and no one has been arrested. KRON4 reached out to Uber. They say they are working with law enforcement on their investigation.