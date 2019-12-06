Uber reports nearly 6,000 sexual assaults in 2 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uber says they’re taking steps towards making rides safe for both drivers and riders.

New information has come to life after the rideshare company released their 84-page safety report.

Some of the facts and figures in the report are a bit shocking when you break down the numbers.

In 2017 and 2018, 5,981 sexual assaults were reported, 464 reports of rape and 19 deaths caused by assault.

About 92-percent of the victims were riders, while about 7-percent were drivers.

Uber says 99.9-percent of rides happen without incident.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi released the following statement:

“I suspect many people will be surprised at how rare these incidents are; others will understandably think they’re still too common. Some people will appreciate how much we’ve done on safety; others will say we have more work to do. They will al be right.” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

People who use Uber on a daily basis said the alarming numbers are definitely something to keep in mind.

Some of the assaults in the report happened in the Bay Area.

“Yeah I would say they’re pretty alarming, they’re a lot higher than what I imagined they might be,” Danny Tamez said. “People should probably consider the risks before they ride. Seems like there should be better background screens.”

Uber has done many things to increase safety, including its new way to call 911.

Instead of having to dial 911, there’s a button on your phone that you can swipe to contact police.

They’re also reportedly working on several other ways to increase security measures.