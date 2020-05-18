Uber shuts down a San Francisco office, more layoffs loom amid pandemic: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Uber is laying off thousands more employees and closing down 45 more offices, including one of its offices in San Francisco.

The Wall Street Journal reports 500 workers at one of its downtown San Francisco offices will also be laid off.

This comes after an earlier announcement that Uber was cutting 3,000 more jobs less than two weeks after an initial round of layoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

