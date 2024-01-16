SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uber is shutting down its alcohol-delivery app Drizly. Uber acquired the app-based service in 2021 for $1.1 billion, according to CNBC. Following the acquisition, Uber integrated Drizly’s marketplace into the Uber Eats app, while maintaining the standalone app as well.

Axios first reported this week that Uber would be shutting the service down. Drizly later confirmed this in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

“The dinosaurs. Malt liquor with caffeine in it. Drizly. Turns out, it’s true what they say… all good things must come to an end,” the company posted.

Orders placed through Drizly will remain open through the end of March, the company said. The social media post directed app users to Uber Eats, where “the drink selection you know and love is available.”

Drizly ran afoul of the Federal Trade Commission not long after it was acquired by Uber for security failures that exposed the data of 2.5 million customers. The FTC said Drizly “failed to implement basic security measures, stored critical database information on an unsecured platform, and neglected to monitor security threats.”