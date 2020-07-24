Uber to allow San Francisco drivers to set their own fares

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Uber drivers can now set their own fares in certain parts of California.

Today, in most cities in California, the price a rider pays is based on pre-set time and distance rates.

The new “Driver: Set your own fare” feature gives drivers the option to determine the price the rider pays.

Uber officials say they have been testing this feature for a few months and are still learning how it works for riders and drivers, so there could be updates in the future.

An email with new guidelines was sent to Uber drivers that also included rules relating the novel coronavirus.

Both riders and drivers are required to wear a face covering when riding or driving with Uber. Riders can now be held accountable for violating the face cover policy. If a rider is reported multiple times, they will lose access to the app.

Latest News Headlines: