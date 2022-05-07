BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — UC Berkeley students are facing security risks after apartment master keys were stolen Friday evening, officials say.

Students living in the University Village apartments in Albany received emails around 7:22 p.m. and 10:32 p.m. about missing keys, a university official said.

The email reportedly informed students of “a theft of a UVA key box containing master keys to the entire Village.” University officials said there is a total of 974 apartments on the 58-acre property that are at risk of privacy invasion.

The university plans on replacing the locks through the school’s lock shop in the Residential Student Programs Facilities.

However, this could take weeks to replace.

The campus suggested solutions including “additional door chain guards, doorstops, private security, and increased UCPD Police Officers and Security patrol,” as stated in the email.

The incident shares similarities from another theft that occurred in 2020. Officials reported that master keys were stolen from the same apartment complex in Albany.

Administration of the University’s Student Affairs is holding a townhall on Zoom Saturday at 4:00 p.m. The meeting is only accessible with UC Berkeley credentials.

The second email sent at 10:32 p.m. reportedly offered to reimburse students with a changed lock or hotel stay.

No further information was provided.