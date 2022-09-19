BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A violent crime that was reported near the UC Berkeley campus on Monday morning is being investigated as an anti-Asian hate crime, according to a press release from the University of California-Berkeley Police Department. In the incident, which happened near the intersection of Ellsworth Street and Durant Avenue, an unknown individual attempted to assault a victim using several rocks, the release states.

No arrest was made. Police believe the crime — described as an aggravated assault — was a hate crime based on information provided in the initial report of the crime. UCPD describes an aggravated assault as “an unlawful attack by one person upon another for the purpose of inflicting severe or aggravated bodily injury.”

The department says this type of crime is frequently accompanied by “the use of a weapon or by means likely to produce death or great bodily harm.”

The department describes a hate crime as a “criminal offense that manifests evidence that the victim was intentionally selected because of the perpetrator’s bias against the victim.”

Anyone with information regarding Monday’s incident is encouraged to call UCPD at (510) 642-6760.