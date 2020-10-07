UC Berkeley biochemist Jennifer Doudna wins Nobel Prize

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2015, file photo, Jennifer Doudna, a University of California, Berkeley, co-inventor of the CRISPR gene-editing tool that He Jiankui used, speaks at the National Academy of Sciences international summit on the safety and ethics of human gene editing, in Washington. The 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna “for the development of a method for genome editing.” A panel at the Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm made the announcement Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A local biochemist has just won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

UC Berkeley’s Jennifer Doudna, along with colleague Emmanuelle Charpentier, were recognized Wednesday for “the co-development of CRISPR-Cas9, a genome editing breakthrough,” according to Berkeley.

“It has not only revolutionized basic science, but also resulted in innovative crops and will lead to groundbreaking new medical treatments,” the chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, Claes Gustafsson, said.

“My greatest hope is that it’s used for good, to uncover new mysteries in biology and to benefit humankind,” Doudna told the Associated Press Wednesday morning.

When #NobelPrize laureates Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna investigated the immune system of a Streptococcus bacterium they discovered a molecular tool that can be used to make precise incisions in genetic material, making it possible to easily change the code of life. pic.twitter.com/LU0JEYqLNW — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2020

At Berkeley, Doudna serves many roles. The university said she is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, president and chair of the board of the Innovative Genomics Institute, a faculty scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and a senior investigator at the Gladstone Institutes.

In their natural form, the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors recognise DNA from viruses, but Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna – awarded this year’s #NobelPrize in Chemistry – proved that they could be controlled so that they can cut any DNA molecule at a predetermined site. pic.twitter.com/zlOfyENt8V — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2020

