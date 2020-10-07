UC Berkeley biochemist Jennifer Doudna wins Nobel Prize

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A local biochemist has just won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
UC Berkeley’s Jennifer Doudna, along with colleague Emmanuelle Charpentier, were recognized Wednesday for “the co-development of CRISPR-Cas9, a genome editing breakthrough,” according to Berkeley.
“It has not only revolutionized basic science, but also resulted in innovative crops and will lead to groundbreaking new medical treatments,” the chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, Claes Gustafsson, said.
“My greatest hope is that it’s used for good, to uncover new mysteries in biology and to benefit humankind,” Doudna told the Associated Press Wednesday morning.
At Berkeley, Doudna serves many roles. The university said she is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, president and chair of the board of the Innovative Genomics Institute, a faculty scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and a senior investigator at the Gladstone Institutes.
