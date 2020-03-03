UC, Berkeley gets $252M donation for data center

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – The University of California, Berkeley has received a $252 million donation to start construction of a new building for students and faculty studying computing and data science.

The largest-ever single gift to the university was made anonymously.

It will allow the university to start building the Data Hub on the north side of campus.

Another $300 million in donations will be needed to complete the building, which will house the Division of Computing, Data Science, and Society.

More than 6,000 of the university’s 31,000 undergraduate students take data science classes each year.

