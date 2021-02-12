UC Berkeley lockdown: Outdoor exercise now permitted for some students

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Some outdoor activities are now allowed at UC Berkeley as the self-sequester period continues.

Students living in residence halls will need to self-sequester through Monday, Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

School officials announced on Friday that students living in residence halls with a green badge are allowed to leave their rooms and floors to exercise outdoors as new COVID-19 cases decrease.

This includes getting outdoors for fresh air, and taking walks.

Outdoor recreation will be allowed between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. — Face masks and physical distancing is still required.

School officials say students are also allowed to leave their rooms for:

to obtain medical care, including mental health care

in case of emergency

to comply with your testing requirements

to use the bathroom on your floor or that you have been assigned to, one at a time

to obtain food from your nearby outdoor Cal Dining kiosk

Cal Athletics teams will be allowed to leave their rooms to practice, as directed by athletic staff.

Students living in residence halls under quarantine or isolation with orange or red badges are not authorized to go outside. They are directed to continue isolating in their designated areas.

Students are reminded to avoid large gatherings.