BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — UC Berkeley police believe three assaults in the past week may be connected. The last assault happened just hours ago as a young woman was walking to one of the residence halls on campus, according to UC Berkeley police.

UC Berkley police released photos of the man they are looking regarding an assault that happened just after mid-night Tuesday morning. Police said a woman was walking near the Foothill Complex, which is a residence hall, when she said she was grabbed from behind and knocked to the floor. Officials said she fought back by kicking and was able to get away, but that suspect is still on the loose.

Police believe Tuesday morning’s incident is related to the two sexual battery cases that happened last week.

The first happened last Wednesday, April 5, at the Eucalyptus Grove around 1:30 p.m.

The second incident happened this past Sunday, April 9, around 9:40 a.m. near Stephens Hall.

In both of those cases, the suspect grabbed a female student’s private body parts over their clothes.

Based on the photos of a suspect for each incident, UC Berkeley police believe it may be the same man.

If you have any information, please contact the US Berkeley police at (510) 642-6760.