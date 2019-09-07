Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

UC Berkeley police searching for sexual battery suspect

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police on the University of California, Berkeley campus are searching for a man suspected in a sexual battery case.

Campus police released surveillance video Friday afternoon showing the suspect walking into a building.

He’s seen in a tie-dye shirt and beige pants.

Police have not released any more information on the circumstances of the case.

Those with information on the suspect or his identity are asked to contact the UC Berkeley Police Detective Tinney at (510) 642-3658 or btinney@berkeley.edu.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News