UC Berkeley police searching for sexual battery suspect

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police on the University of California, Berkeley campus are searching for a man suspected in a sexual battery case.

Campus police released surveillance video Friday afternoon showing the suspect walking into a building.

He’s seen in a tie-dye shirt and beige pants.

Police have not released any more information on the circumstances of the case.

Those with information on the suspect or his identity are asked to contact the UC Berkeley Police Detective Tinney at (510) 642-3658 or btinney@berkeley.edu.