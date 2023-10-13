(KRON) — Fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East has stirred up heated rhetoric and fears on the University of California Berkeley campus. On Thursday, the university’s chancellor and two professors urged all campus community members to maintain “respect and dignity.”

“We decry any calls for violence in any form or support for terrorism as we continue to mourn the loss of innocent life. We understand this rhetoric is creating deep fear and concern among many members of our campus community,” Chancellor Carol Christ wrote in a message to the Berkeley campus community.

“We are increasingly concerned by the growing prevalence of online threats, doxxing and harassment connected to the conflict between Israel and Hamas,” the chancellor wrote.

UC Berkeley has some faculty members who are Palestinian, and others who are Israeli.

Dr. Hatem Bazian is Palestinian and a lecturer of Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures. Dr. Ron Hassner is Israeli and a professor of Israel Studies.

Bazain and Hassner wrote a joint statement to the campus, stating, “We are two professors on this campus who disagree, vehemently. But we have always treated one another with respect and dignity.”

Bazain and Hassner’s statement continued, “We love this campus with its diverse communities and all of our students and are heartbroken to hear of incidents of near violence between students in recent days. We will not tolerate our students harming one another. Disagreement and differing points of view are an essential part of campus life, and we expect that you treat one another with the same respect and dignity that we are modeling here.”

Israeli artillery units fire towards the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on October 13, 2023, as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue for the seventh consecutive day. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants entered Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip enclave. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators rally in Beirut on October 13, 2023, as thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of several Middle East capitals in support of Palestinians amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza in reprisal for a surprise Hamas attack. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)

University officials said UC Berkeley took steps to support public safety for all events and protests held on campus related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Dealing with Threats and Harassment

“The safety and well-being of our students is of paramount importance. We understand that some students have reported harassment, occurring verbally and through online platforms. Our campus has zero tolerance for abusive behavior. Harassment is a violation of the Code of Student Conduct and students found responsible for harassment will be held accountable,” UC Berkeley officials wrote.

Death threats / threats of physical harm: You can contact law enforcement directly if you experience physical harm, direct threats or emergency situations. If you need help, dial 911. For on-campus non-emergencies, call UCPD at 510-642-6760.